The San Francisco 49ers right now have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +900.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco went 11-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in 49ers games.

San Francisco was a handful for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 365.6 yards per game) and total defense (best with 300.6 yards allowed per game) this season.

The 49ers went 8-1 at home last year and 5-3 away from home.

San Francisco won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 12-3 as the favored team.

49ers Impact Players

On the ground, Christian McCaffrey had eight touchdowns and 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) last year.

In the passing game, McCaffrey scored five touchdowns, with 85 receptions for 741 yards.

Brandon Aiyuk had 78 catches for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In 15 games a season ago, George Kittle had 60 receptions for 765 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

Deebo Samuel had 56 receptions for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

Nick Bosa had 50 tackles, 19.0 TFL, 18.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Rams - +5000 3 September 21 Giants - +6600 4 October 1 Cardinals - +20000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1600 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +6600 8 October 29 Bengals - +900 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +2500 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +15000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +3000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +3000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1800 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +8000 18 January 7 Rams - +5000

