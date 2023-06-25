Thairo Estrada -- with an on-base percentage of .280 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .456, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 75.8% of his games this season (47 of 62), with multiple hits 20 times (32.3%).

He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.9% of his games this year, Estrada has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32 of 62 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .274 AVG .288 .318 OBP .346 .476 SLG .439 12 XBH 15 6 HR 3 15 RBI 13 32/5 K/BB 37/9 7 SB 10

