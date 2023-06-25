Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Thairo Estrada -- with an on-base percentage of .280 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Player Props
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .456, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 75.8% of his games this season (47 of 62), with multiple hits 20 times (32.3%).
- He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.9% of his games this year, Estrada has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32 of 62 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.274
|AVG
|.288
|.318
|OBP
|.346
|.476
|SLG
|.439
|12
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|13
|32/5
|K/BB
|37/9
|7
|SB
|10
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nelson (3-4 with a 5.31 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.31, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.