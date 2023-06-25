Thairo Estrada -- with an on-base percentage of .280 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .456, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
  • Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 75.8% of his games this season (47 of 62), with multiple hits 20 times (32.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 33.9% of his games this year, Estrada has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 32 of 62 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 31
.274 AVG .288
.318 OBP .346
.476 SLG .439
12 XBH 15
6 HR 3
15 RBI 13
32/5 K/BB 37/9
7 SB 10

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (88 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nelson (3-4 with a 5.31 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.31, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
