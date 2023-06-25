Petra Kvitova will begin play in Wimbledon versus Jasmine Paolini in the round of 128. She defeated Donna Vekic in the final to take home Bett1open trophy in her last tournament. Kvitova is +1100 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Kvitova at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Kvitova's Next Match

Kvitova will begin play at Wimbledon by facing Paolini in the round of 128 on Tuesday, July 4 (at 6:00 AM ET).

Petra Kvitova Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1100

Kvitova Stats

Kvitova won her most recent match, 6-2, 7-6 over Vekic in the finals of Bett1open on June 25, 2023.

Kvitova has won two of her 15 tournaments so far over the past year, with an overall record of 31-13.

On grass over the past 12 months, Kvitova has gone 5-1 and has won one title.

Through 44 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Kvitova has played 21.4 games per match. She won 54.1% of them.

On grass, Kvitova has played six matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 20.2 games per match while winning 60.3% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Kvitova has won 76.3% of her games on serve, and 31.8% on return.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Kvitova has won 90.2% of her games on serve and 30% on return.

