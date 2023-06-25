LaMonte Wade Jr -- batting .289 with three doubles, a home run, seven walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .416 this season while batting .283 with 48 walks and 40 runs scored.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is 55th in slugging.
  • Wade will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer in his last games.
  • Wade has recorded a hit in 42 of 67 games this year (62.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (26.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (13.4%), homering in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Wade has had at least one RBI in 28.4% of his games this year (19 of 67), with two or more RBI five times (7.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 47.8% of his games this season (32 of 67), with two or more runs six times (9.0%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 33
.272 AVG .293
.405 OBP .425
.505 SLG .431
13 XBH 9
5 HR 4
10 RBI 18
20/22 K/BB 31/26
0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 88 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Nelson (3-4 with a 5.31 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.31, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
