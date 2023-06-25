LaMonte Wade Jr -- batting .289 with three doubles, a home run, seven walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .416 this season while batting .283 with 48 walks and 40 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is 55th in slugging.

Wade will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer in his last games.

Wade has recorded a hit in 42 of 67 games this year (62.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (26.9%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (13.4%), homering in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Wade has had at least one RBI in 28.4% of his games this year (19 of 67), with two or more RBI five times (7.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47.8% of his games this season (32 of 67), with two or more runs six times (9.0%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .272 AVG .293 .405 OBP .425 .505 SLG .431 13 XBH 9 5 HR 4 10 RBI 18 20/22 K/BB 31/26 0 SB 2

