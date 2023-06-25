LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- batting .289 with three doubles, a home run, seven walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .416 this season while batting .283 with 48 walks and 40 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is 55th in slugging.
- Wade will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer in his last games.
- Wade has recorded a hit in 42 of 67 games this year (62.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (26.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (13.4%), homering in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Wade has had at least one RBI in 28.4% of his games this year (19 of 67), with two or more RBI five times (7.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47.8% of his games this season (32 of 67), with two or more runs six times (9.0%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.272
|AVG
|.293
|.405
|OBP
|.425
|.505
|SLG
|.431
|13
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|18
|20/22
|K/BB
|31/26
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 88 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Nelson (3-4 with a 5.31 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.31, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
