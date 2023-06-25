Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson (.394 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks while batting .265.
- Pederson is batting .250 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Pederson has gotten a hit in 28 of 42 games this year (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (9.5%).
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (16.7%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has had at least one RBI in 45.2% of his games this season (19 of 42), with more than one RBI nine times (21.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 of 42 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.296
|AVG
|.231
|.386
|OBP
|.375
|.549
|SLG
|.446
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|13/11
|K/BB
|21/12
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nelson (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.31 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.31, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
