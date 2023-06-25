The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson (.394 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks while batting .265.

Pederson is batting .250 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Pederson has gotten a hit in 28 of 42 games this year (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (9.5%).

Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (16.7%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has had at least one RBI in 45.2% of his games this season (19 of 42), with more than one RBI nine times (21.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 of 42 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .296 AVG .231 .386 OBP .375 .549 SLG .446 8 XBH 6 4 HR 4 17 RBI 13 13/11 K/BB 21/12 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings