J.D. Davis, with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 66 hits, which leads San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .280 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 53rd in slugging.

Davis has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (43 of 70), with more than one hit 19 times (27.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Davis has driven in a run in 22 games this year (31.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (37.1%), including five games with multiple runs (7.1%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 31 .254 AVG .307 .354 OBP .362 .377 SLG .561 9 XBH 14 3 HR 7 14 RBI 28 35/18 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 0

