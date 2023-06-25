J.D. Davis, with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis has 66 hits, which leads San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .280 with 23 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 53rd in slugging.
  • Davis has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (43 of 70), with more than one hit 19 times (27.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Davis has driven in a run in 22 games this year (31.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored at least once 26 times this season (37.1%), including five games with multiple runs (7.1%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 31
.254 AVG .307
.354 OBP .362
.377 SLG .561
9 XBH 14
3 HR 7
14 RBI 28
35/18 K/BB 37/9
1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 88 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.31 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.31, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .299 batting average against him.
