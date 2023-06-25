J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
J.D. Davis, with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 66 hits, which leads San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .280 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 53rd in slugging.
- Davis has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (43 of 70), with more than one hit 19 times (27.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Davis has driven in a run in 22 games this year (31.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (37.1%), including five games with multiple runs (7.1%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|31
|.254
|AVG
|.307
|.354
|OBP
|.362
|.377
|SLG
|.561
|9
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|28
|35/18
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 88 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.31 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.31, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .299 batting average against him.
