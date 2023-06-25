The San Francisco Giants (44-33) aim to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (46-32), at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

The Giants will call on Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) against the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (3-4).

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (4-6, 4.38 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (3-4, 5.31 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

The Giants will hand the ball to DeSclafani (4-6) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.38 and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .261 in 15 games this season.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

DeSclafani has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 13 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Anthony DeSclafani vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 404 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB. They have 703 hits, fifth in baseball, with 90 home runs (12th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 5-for-18 with two doubles and three RBI in five innings this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (3-4) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.31 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 76 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.31, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .299 against him.

Nelson has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Nelson is trying to collect his 12th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Ryne Nelson vs. Giants

He will take the hill against a Giants team that is batting .254 as a unit (13th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .420 (10th in the league) with 96 total home runs (ninth in MLB action).

In 4 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Giants this season, Nelson has a 7.71 ERA and a 1.714 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .350.

