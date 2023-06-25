Giants vs. Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 25
The San Francisco Giants (44-33) aim to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (46-32), at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.
The Giants will call on Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) against the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (3-4).
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (4-6, 4.38 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (3-4, 5.31 ERA)
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani
- The Giants will hand the ball to DeSclafani (4-6) for his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.38 and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .261 in 15 games this season.
- He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.
- DeSclafani has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 13 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.
Anthony DeSclafani vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks have scored 404 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB. They have 703 hits, fifth in baseball, with 90 home runs (12th in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 5-for-18 with two doubles and three RBI in five innings this season.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson
- The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (3-4) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.31 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.31, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .299 against him.
- Nelson has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Nelson is trying to collect his 12th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.
- He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Ryne Nelson vs. Giants
- He will take the hill against a Giants team that is batting .254 as a unit (13th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .420 (10th in the league) with 96 total home runs (ninth in MLB action).
- In 4 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Giants this season, Nelson has a 7.71 ERA and a 1.714 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .350.
