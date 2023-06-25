Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for LaMonte Wade Jr, Corbin Carroll and others in the San Francisco Giants-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Anthony DeSclafani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)

DeSclafani Stats

The Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

He has seven quality starts in 15 chances this season.

In 15 starts, DeSclafani has pitched through or past the fifth inning 13 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 33-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.38), 35th in WHIP (1.221), and 56th in K/9 (7).

DeSclafani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Jun. 20 5.0 8 3 3 6 1 at Cardinals Jun. 14 3.0 7 5 5 7 1 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 6.0 3 2 2 2 4 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 3.0 5 6 5 2 3 vs. Pirates May. 29 7.0 8 3 3 2 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Wade Stats

Wade has recorded 64 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .283/.416/.465 on the year.

Wade has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 17 3-for-5 3 1 5 6 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has collected 74 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a .281/.333/.456 slash line on the season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 24 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 81 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He has a .299/.378/.572 slash line on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 24 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 23 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Nationals Jun. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Brewers Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 2 at Brewers Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 81 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .291/.369/.507 on the year.

Marte has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 24 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0 at Giants Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 20 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0

