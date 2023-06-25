On Sunday, June 25, LaMonte Wade Jr's San Francisco Giants (44-33) host Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (46-32) at Oracle Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Giants (-135). The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani - SF (4-6, 4.38 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (3-4, 5.31 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Giants versus Diamondbacks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Giants (-135) in this matchup, means that you think the Giants will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 18, or 50%, of those games.

The Giants have gone 13-13 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

Over the last 10 games, the Giants have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time, a game they won.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 20, or 52.6%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 13 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 4th Win NL West +450 - 3rd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.