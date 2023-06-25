LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants square off against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are ninth-best in MLB play with 96 total home runs.

San Francisco is 10th in baseball, slugging .420.

The Giants' .254 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.

San Francisco is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (384 total).

The Giants' .329 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Giants' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.

San Francisco has a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.269).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Anthony DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

DeSclafani is trying to pick up his eighth quality start of the season in this matchup.

DeSclafani is looking to record his 14th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Seth Lugo 6/21/2023 Padres W 4-2 Home Ryan Walker Yu Darvish 6/22/2023 Padres L 10-0 Home Alex Wood Blake Snell 6/23/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-5 Home Logan Webb Zach Davies 6/24/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-6 Home Ryan Walker Merrill Kelly 6/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Anthony DeSclafani Ryne Nelson 6/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away - Kevin Gausman 6/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Alex Wood Chris Bassitt 6/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away Logan Webb José Berríos 6/30/2023 Mets - Away - Carlos Carrasco 7/1/2023 Mets - Away Anthony DeSclafani Justin Verlander

