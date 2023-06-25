The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks will send Anthony DeSclafani and Ryne Nelson, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs square off on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

The Giants are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+110). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been favored just once and won that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. For three games in a row, San Francisco and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers in that stretch being 7.8 runs.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won 18 of the 36 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

San Francisco has a record of 13-13 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Giants' implied win probability is 57.4%.

San Francisco has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 38 times this season for a 38-35-4 record against the over/under.

The Giants have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-18 21-15 18-19 26-14 32-26 12-7

