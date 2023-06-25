Sunday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (44-33) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (46-32) at Oracle Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Giants coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on June 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (3-4) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been favored just once and won that contest.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 18, or 50%, of those games.

San Francisco has entered 26 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 13-13 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 57.4% chance to win.

San Francisco is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 384 total runs this season.

The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Schedule