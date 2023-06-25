After exiting in the round of 16 of Viking Classic Birmingham in her previous tournament (eliminated by Anastasia Potapova), Catherine McNally will start Wimbledon versus Jodie Anna Burrage (in the round of 128). McNally's monyeline odds to win the tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground are +30000.

McNally at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

McNally's Next Match

In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Monday, July 3 (at 5:00 AM ET), McNally will play Burrage.

Catherine McNally Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +30000

McNally Stats

McNally lost her most recent match, 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 against Potapova in the Round of 16 of Viking Classic Birmingham on June 22, 2023.

McNally has not won any of her 16 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 17-16.

McNally has not won any of her two tournaments on grass over the past year, with a record of 2-2 on that surface.

McNally, over the past year, has played 33 matches across all court surfaces, and 22.9 games per match.

In her four matches on a grass surface over the past year, McNally has averaged 23.0 games.

McNally has won 42.3% of her return games and 64.0% of her service games over the past year.

McNally has been victorious in 68.9% of her service games on grass over the past year and 44.7% of her return games.

