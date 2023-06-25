The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.321 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is batting .224 with eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
  • Crawford has picked up a hit in 51.0% of his 49 games this season, with multiple hits in 10.2% of them.
  • He has homered in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 49), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Crawford has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (32.7%), with more than one RBI in four of them (8.2%).
  • He has scored in 32.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 23
.197 AVG .250
.295 OBP .321
.303 SLG .408
4 XBH 8
2 HR 2
11 RBI 11
25/10 K/BB 22/8
2 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (88 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nelson (3-4) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.31 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.31, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .299 batting average against him.
