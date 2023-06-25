The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.321 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .224 with eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 51.0% of his 49 games this season, with multiple hits in 10.2% of them.

He has homered in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 49), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (32.7%), with more than one RBI in four of them (8.2%).

He has scored in 32.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .197 AVG .250 .295 OBP .321 .303 SLG .408 4 XBH 8 2 HR 2 11 RBI 11 25/10 K/BB 22/8 2 SB 1

