The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.227 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has an OPS of .794, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .459 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 31st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

In 75.4% of his games this year (46 of 61), Estrada has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (32.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In eight games this season, he has homered (13.1%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 34.4% of his games this year, Estrada has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 of 61 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .275 AVG .288 .320 OBP .346 .483 SLG .439 12 XBH 15 6 HR 3 15 RBI 13 31/5 K/BB 37/9 7 SB 10

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings