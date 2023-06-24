Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.227 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has an OPS of .794, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .459 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 31st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- In 75.4% of his games this year (46 of 61), Estrada has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (32.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In eight games this season, he has homered (13.1%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 34.4% of his games this year, Estrada has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 61 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.275
|AVG
|.288
|.320
|OBP
|.346
|.483
|SLG
|.439
|12
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|13
|31/5
|K/BB
|37/9
|7
|SB
|10
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.10), 13th in WHIP (1.067), and 20th in K/9 (9.6).
