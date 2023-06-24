Jackie Young leads the Las Vegas Aces (11-1) into a home matchup with the Indiana Fever (5-7) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, with the opening tip at 9:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Las Vegas earned a 99-79 win against Phoenix. The Aces were led by Young's 23 points and five assists and Kelsey Plum's 21 points, six assists and two steals. With a final score of 80-68, Indiana defeated Seattle the last time out. Kelsey Mitchell led the team (25 PTS, 50 FG%, 7-11 from 3PT).

Aces vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2000 to win)

Who's the underdog?: Fever (+1000 to win)

What's the spread?: Aces (-14.5)

What's the over/under?: 168.5

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: NBA TV

Aces Season Stats

The Aces have been thriving both offensively and defensively this season, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (92.5) and second-best in points allowed per game (76.3).

Las Vegas ranks second-best in the WNBA by allowing only 33.4 rebounds per game. It ranks seventh in the league by pulling down 35.4 boards per contest.

The Aces have been racking up assists in 2023, ranking second-best in the WNBA with 22 dimes per game.

Las Vegas is top-five this season in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.5 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 13.2 forced turnovers per contest.

In terms of three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Aces, who are sinking 8.8 treys per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc (second-best).

Las Vegas is ceding 7.3 treys per game (fifth-ranked in league). It is allowing opposing teams to shoot 34.3% (eighth-ranked) from downtown.

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces' offense has been much better in home games (93.8 PPG) compared to road games (91.6 PPG). Likewise, their defense has been much better at home (68.6 PPG allowed) when compared to away games (81.9 PPG allowed).

When playing at home, Las Vegas averages two more rebounds per game than on the road (36.6 at home, 34.6 on the road), while it allows its opponents to grab one more board in home games than in road games (34 at home, 33 on the road).

The Aces average 22.8 assists per home contest, 1.4 more than their road game average in 2023 (21.4). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Las Vegas commit fewer turnovers at home (9.8 per game) than on the road (12.7). It has forced more turnovers at home (14.2 per game) than on the road (12.4).

In 2023 the Aces average 10.2 made three-pointers at home and 7.9 away, while shooting 35.7% from distance at home compared to 38.7% away.

Las Vegas gives up 1.7999999999999998 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (8). It also allows a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (27.9% in home games compared to 39.2% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces are 10-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 90.9% of those games).

The Aces have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2000 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Las Vegas has beaten the spread six times in 11 games.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-1 as 14.5-point favorites or greater.

The Aces have an implied moneyline win probability of 95.2% in this contest.

