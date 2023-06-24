LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LaMonte Wade Jr, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.418) this season, fueled by 63 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
- Wade will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer in his last games.
- In 62.1% of his games this year (41 of 66), Wade has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.
- In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.6%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Wade has had an RBI in 19 games this season (28.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.273
|AVG
|.293
|.410
|OBP
|.425
|.505
|SLG
|.431
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|18
|19/22
|K/BB
|31/26
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly will aim to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.10), 13th in WHIP (1.067), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers.
