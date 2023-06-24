LaMonte Wade Jr, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.418) this season, fueled by 63 hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.

Wade will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer in his last games.

In 62.1% of his games this year (41 of 66), Wade has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.

In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.6%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Wade has had an RBI in 19 games this season (28.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .273 AVG .293 .410 OBP .425 .505 SLG .431 12 XBH 9 5 HR 4 10 RBI 18 19/22 K/BB 31/26 0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings