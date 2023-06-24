LaMonte Wade Jr, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.418) this season, fueled by 63 hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
  • Wade will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer in his last games.
  • In 62.1% of his games this year (41 of 66), Wade has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.6%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Wade has had an RBI in 19 games this season (28.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 47.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 33
.273 AVG .293
.410 OBP .425
.505 SLG .431
12 XBH 9
5 HR 4
10 RBI 18
19/22 K/BB 31/26
0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kelly will aim to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.10), 13th in WHIP (1.067), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers.
