Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson and his .576 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has four doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .258.
- Pederson has had a hit in 27 of 41 games this year (65.9%), including multiple hits three times (7.3%).
- He has homered in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (43.9%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (19.5%).
- He has scored in 20 games this season (48.8%), including multiple runs in five games.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.284
|AVG
|.231
|.380
|OBP
|.375
|.522
|SLG
|.446
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|13
|13/11
|K/BB
|21/12
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (9-3) out for his 16th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.10), 13th in WHIP (1.067), and 20th in K/9 (9.6).
