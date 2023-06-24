The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson and his .576 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has four doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .258.

Pederson has had a hit in 27 of 41 games this year (65.9%), including multiple hits three times (7.3%).

He has homered in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (43.9%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (19.5%).

He has scored in 20 games this season (48.8%), including multiple runs in five games.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .284 AVG .231 .380 OBP .375 .522 SLG .446 7 XBH 6 4 HR 4 15 RBI 13 13/11 K/BB 21/12 0 SB 0

