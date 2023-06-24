The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (66) this season while batting .284 with 23 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 44th in slugging.
  • Davis has picked up a hit in 62.3% of his 69 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.5% of them.
  • Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (14.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Davis has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this season (22 of 69), with two or more RBI nine times (13.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 26 of 69 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 31
.263 AVG .307
.364 OBP .362
.390 SLG .561
9 XBH 14
3 HR 7
14 RBI 28
33/18 K/BB 37/9
1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.47).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kelly (9-3) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.10 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.10 ERA ranks 15th, 1.067 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
