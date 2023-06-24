The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (66) this season while batting .284 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 44th in slugging.

Davis has picked up a hit in 62.3% of his 69 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.5% of them.

Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (14.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this season (22 of 69), with two or more RBI nine times (13.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 26 of 69 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 31 .263 AVG .307 .364 OBP .362 .390 SLG .561 9 XBH 14 3 HR 7 14 RBI 28 33/18 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings