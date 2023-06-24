J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (66) this season while batting .284 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 44th in slugging.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 62.3% of his 69 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.5% of them.
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (14.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this season (22 of 69), with two or more RBI nine times (13.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 69 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|31
|.263
|AVG
|.307
|.364
|OBP
|.362
|.390
|SLG
|.561
|9
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|28
|33/18
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly (9-3) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.10 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.10 ERA ranks 15th, 1.067 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
