Merrill Kelly's Arizona Diamondbacks (46-31) face the San Francisco Giants (43-33) on Saturday at Oracle Park ( 4:05 PM ET) as he attempts to collect his 10th win of the season.

The Giants will give the ball to Ryan Walker (2-0, 1.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Kelly (9-3, 3.10 ERA).

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: Walker - SF (2-0, 1.56 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (9-3, 3.10 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker

The Giants will send Walker to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, throwing one inning without allowing a run or hit.

He has pitched to a 1.56 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 13 games.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly will look to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 96 strikeouts over 90 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 34-year-old has a 3.10 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings during 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .194 to his opponents.

Kelly is trying to prolong a fifth-game quality start streak in this game.

Kelly will look to go five or more innings for his 15th straight start. He's averaging six frames per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.10), 13th in WHIP (1.067), and 20th in K/9 (9.6).

