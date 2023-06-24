On Saturday, June 24, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (46-31) visit LaMonte Wade Jr's San Francisco Giants (43-33) at Oracle Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Giants have -105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 25 (71.4%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 25-10 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Giants have won in 21, or 60%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Giants have been victorious 15 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 7-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 4th Win NL West +450 - 3rd

