How to Watch the Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants' 95 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.
- San Francisco is 10th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.
- The Giants rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- San Francisco is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 377 total runs this season.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.6 strikeouts per game.
- San Francisco strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.
- San Francisco has the 11th-ranked ERA (3.96) in the majors this season.
- Giants pitchers have a 1.265 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants will send Ryan Walker to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, throwing one inning without allowing a run or hit.
- He has made 13 appearances and finished 10 of them without allowing an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/19/2023
|Padres
|W 7-4
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Michael Wacha
|6/20/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Seth Lugo
|6/21/2023
|Padres
|W 4-2
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Yu Darvish
|6/22/2023
|Padres
|L 10-0
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Blake Snell
|6/23/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-5
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Zach Davies
|6/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Merrill Kelly
|6/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Ryne Nelson
|6/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|-
|Kevin Gausman
|6/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Chris Bassitt
|6/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|José Berríos
|6/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|Carlos Carrasco
