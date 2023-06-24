Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:05 PM ET

San Francisco, California

Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 95 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

San Francisco is 10th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

San Francisco is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 377 total runs this season.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.6 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

San Francisco has the 11th-ranked ERA (3.96) in the majors this season.

Giants pitchers have a 1.265 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Ryan Walker to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, throwing one inning without allowing a run or hit.

He has made 13 appearances and finished 10 of them without allowing an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Padres W 7-4 Home Ryan Walker Michael Wacha 6/20/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Seth Lugo 6/21/2023 Padres W 4-2 Home Ryan Walker Yu Darvish 6/22/2023 Padres L 10-0 Home Alex Wood Blake Snell 6/23/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-5 Home Logan Webb Zach Davies 6/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ryan Walker Merrill Kelly 6/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Anthony DeSclafani Ryne Nelson 6/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away - Kevin Gausman 6/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Alex Wood Chris Bassitt 6/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away Logan Webb José Berríos 6/30/2023 Mets - Away - Carlos Carrasco

