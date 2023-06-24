Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will attempt to take down LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants when the teams meet on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

The Giants are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+145). A 7.5-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -175 +145 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been favored just once and won that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants are 18-18 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

San Francisco has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Giants a 63.6% chance to win.

San Francisco has had an over/under set by bookmakers 76 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 37 of those games (37-35-4).

The Giants have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-18 21-15 17-19 26-14 31-26 12-7

