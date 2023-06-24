Saturday's game between the San Francisco Giants (43-33) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (46-31) at Oracle Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Giants coming out on top. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on June 24.

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (9-3) for the Diamondbacks and Ryan Walker (2-0) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 7-1.

When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (60%) in those games.

This year, San Francisco has won 15 of 28 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

San Francisco is the seventh-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging five runs per game (377 total).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.96 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Giants Schedule