Brandon Crawford and his .412 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (108 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .221.

In 24 of 48 games this year (50.0%) Crawford has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (10.4%).

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (8.3%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

Crawford has driven home a run in 16 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 15 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .192 AVG .250 .286 OBP .321 .301 SLG .408 4 XBH 8 2 HR 2 11 RBI 11 25/10 K/BB 22/8 2 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings