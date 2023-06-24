Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Brandon Crawford and his .412 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (108 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .221.
- In 24 of 48 games this year (50.0%) Crawford has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (10.4%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (8.3%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Crawford has driven home a run in 16 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 15 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.192
|AVG
|.250
|.286
|OBP
|.321
|.301
|SLG
|.408
|4
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|11
|25/10
|K/BB
|22/8
|2
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly (9-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.10), 13th in WHIP (1.067), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
