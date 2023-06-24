Alexander Bublik (No. 48 ranking) will take on Alexander Zverev (No. 22) in the semifinals of the Terra Wortmann Open on Saturday, June 24.

In this Semifinal matchup, Zverev is favored (-275) against Bublik (+210) .

Alexander Bublik vs. Alexander Zverev Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, June 24

Saturday, June 24 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Alexander Bublik vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 73.3% chance to win.

Alexander Bublik Alexander Zverev +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +120 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 45.5% 42.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.4

Alexander Bublik vs. Alexander Zverev Trends and Insights

Bublik advanced over Jannik Sinner 7-5, 2-0 on Friday, earning a spot in the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Zverev clinched a victory against No. 28-ranked Nicolas Jarry, winning 7-5, 6-3.

In his 50 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Bublik has played an average of 25.2 games (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

Bublik has played 12 matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 25.1 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Zverev has played 32 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.8% of the games. He averages 26.3 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Bublik has posted a 2-1 record against Zverev. Their last match was a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory for Zverev in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Round of 64 on April 11, 2023.

Bublik has clinched five sets versus Zverev (good for a 71.4% win rate), compared to Zverev's two.

Bublik has taken down Zverev in 37 of 67 total games between them, good for a 55.2% winning percentage.

In three head-to-head matches, Bublik and Zverev are averaging 22.3 games and 2.3 sets per match.

