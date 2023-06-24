How to Watch the Aces vs. Fever Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever (5-7) battle the Las Vegas Aces (11-1) on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The contest will begin at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Aces vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Key Stats for Aces vs. Fever
- The 92.5 points per game Las Vegas puts up are 9.3 more points than Indiana allows (83.2).
- Las Vegas is shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 42.3% Indiana allows to opponents.
- The Aces have an 11-1 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 42.3% from the field.
- Las Vegas' 37.2% three-point shooting percentage this season is just 0.5 percentage points higher than opponents of Indiana have shot from deep (36.7%).
- The Aces are 5-1 when they shoot better than 36.7% from distance.
- Las Vegas averages 35.4 rebounds a contest, 1.4 fewer rebounds per game than Indiana's average.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.