The Las Vegas Aces (11-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Indiana Fever (4-7) on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV.

There is no line set for the game.

Aces vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: NBA TV

Aces vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 96 Fever 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-21.2)

Las Vegas (-21.2) Computer Predicted Total: 169.8

Aces vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has covered the spread six times in 11 games.

Las Vegas has seen six of its 11 games go over the point total.

Aces Performance Insights

When it comes to points, the Aces are playing well at both ends of the court, as they rank best in the league in points scored (92.5 per game) and second-best in points allowed (76.3 per contest).

With 33.4 rebounds allowed per game, Las Vegas is third-best in the league. It ranks fifth in the league by averaging 35.4 rebounds per contest.

The Aces are forcing 13.2 turnovers per game this year (seventh-ranked in WNBA), but they've averaged just 11.5 turnovers per contest (best).

The Aces have been thriving in terms of three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in three-pointers per game (8.8) and best in three-point percentage (37.2%).

The Aces are sixth in the WNBA with 7.3 treys allowed per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank eighth with a 34.3% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Las Vegas is attempting 44.8 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 65.4% of the shots it has attempted (and 74.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 23.8 threes per contest, which are 34.6% of its shots (and 25.7% of the team's buckets).

