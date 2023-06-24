On Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Las Vegas Aces (11-1) will be trying to build on a five-game home winning run when taking on the Indiana Fever (5-7). It airs at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Fever matchup in this article.

Aces vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Aces have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Fever have won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

Las Vegas has been favored by 15.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Indiana has covered the spread when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs in its only opportunity this season.

So far this season, six out of the Aces' 11 games have hit the over.

Fever games have hit the over six out of 11 times this year.

