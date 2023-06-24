On Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Las Vegas Aces (11-1) will be trying to build on a five-game home winning run when taking on the Indiana Fever (5-7). It airs at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Fever matchup in this article.

Aces vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-15.5) 169.5 -1650 +950 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-15.5) 169.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-15.5) 169.5 -1499 +800 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Aces vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Aces have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Fever have won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
  • Las Vegas has been favored by 15.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
  • Indiana has covered the spread when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs in its only opportunity this season.
  • So far this season, six out of the Aces' 11 games have hit the over.
  • Fever games have hit the over six out of 11 times this year.

