Aces vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Las Vegas Aces (11-1) will be trying to build on a five-game home winning run when taking on the Indiana Fever (5-7). It airs at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Fever matchup in this article.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Aces vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-15.5)
|169.5
|-1650
|+950
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Aces (-15.5)
|169.5
|-1600
|+900
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-15.5)
|169.5
|-1499
|+800
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Aces vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Aces have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Fever have won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
- Las Vegas has been favored by 15.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
- Indiana has covered the spread when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs in its only opportunity this season.
- So far this season, six out of the Aces' 11 games have hit the over.
- Fever games have hit the over six out of 11 times this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.