Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Thairo Estrada -- .227 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on June 23 at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.459) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 46 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has hit a home run in 13.1% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (34.4%), with more than one RBI in four of them (6.6%).
- He has scored in 50.8% of his games this year (31 of 61), with two or more runs eight times (13.1%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.275
|AVG
|.288
|.320
|OBP
|.346
|.483
|SLG
|.439
|12
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|13
|31/5
|K/BB
|37/9
|7
|SB
|10
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.41).
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.11 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In seven games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.11, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
