Thairo Estrada -- .227 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on June 23 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.459) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 46 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has hit a home run in 13.1% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (34.4%), with more than one RBI in four of them (6.6%).

He has scored in 50.8% of his games this year (31 of 61), with two or more runs eight times (13.1%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .275 AVG .288 .320 OBP .346 .483 SLG .439 12 XBH 15 6 HR 3 15 RBI 13 31/5 K/BB 37/9 7 SB 10

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings