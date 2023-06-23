LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LaMonte Wade Jr is available when the San Francisco Giants battle Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 19 against the Padres) he went 1-for-3.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has 61 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .415.
- He ranks 32nd in batting average, third in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 61.5% of his games this season (40 of 65), Wade has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (26.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (13.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Wade has driven in a run in 19 games this year (29.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 65 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.263
|AVG
|.293
|.402
|OBP
|.425
|.505
|SLG
|.431
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|18
|18/21
|K/BB
|31/26
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.11 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.11, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.