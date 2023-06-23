LaMonte Wade Jr is available when the San Francisco Giants battle Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 19 against the Padres) he went 1-for-3.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 61 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .415.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, third in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 61.5% of his games this season (40 of 65), Wade has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (26.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (13.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Wade has driven in a run in 19 games this year (29.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 of 65 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .263 AVG .293 .402 OBP .425 .505 SLG .431 12 XBH 9 5 HR 4 10 RBI 18 18/21 K/BB 31/26 0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings