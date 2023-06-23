The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has four doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks while batting .258.

Pederson has gotten a hit in 26 of 40 games this season (65.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (7.5%).

Looking at the 40 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (17.5%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has an RBI in 18 of 40 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this year (47.5%), including four multi-run games (10.0%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .286 AVG .231 .378 OBP .375 .540 SLG .446 7 XBH 6 4 HR 4 15 RBI 13 13/10 K/BB 21/12 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings