Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has four doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks while batting .258.
- Pederson has gotten a hit in 26 of 40 games this season (65.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (7.5%).
- Looking at the 40 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (17.5%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has an RBI in 18 of 40 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (47.5%), including four multi-run games (10.0%).
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.286
|AVG
|.231
|.378
|OBP
|.375
|.540
|SLG
|.446
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|13
|13/10
|K/BB
|21/12
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.11 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.11, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
