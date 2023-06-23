The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.303 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (64) this season while batting .282 with 22 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

In 61.8% of his games this season (42 of 68), Davis has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (26.5%) he recorded more than one.

In 14.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has had an RBI in 21 games this year (30.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year (25 of 68), with two or more runs four times (5.9%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 31 .257 AVG .307 .363 OBP .362 .381 SLG .561 8 XBH 14 3 HR 7 13 RBI 28 32/18 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings