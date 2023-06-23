J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.303 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (64) this season while batting .282 with 22 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- In 61.8% of his games this season (42 of 68), Davis has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (26.5%) he recorded more than one.
- In 14.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has had an RBI in 21 games this year (30.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year (25 of 68), with two or more runs four times (5.9%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|31
|.257
|AVG
|.307
|.363
|OBP
|.362
|.381
|SLG
|.561
|8
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|28
|32/18
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Davies (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 7.11 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.11, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .311 batting average against him.
