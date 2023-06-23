The San Francisco Giants (42-33) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (46-30) to start a three-game series at Oracle Park, with first pitch at 10:15 PM ET on Friday. The Giants are coming off a series victory over the Padres, and the Diamondbacks a series win over the Nationals.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (6-6) to the mound, while Zach Davies (1-3) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (6-6, 3.39 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (1-3, 7.11 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (6-6) will take the mound for the Giants, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 3.39, a 5.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.119.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Webb has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Logan Webb vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 393 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB. They have 683 hits, fifth in baseball, with 88 home runs (12th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Diamondbacks in one game, and they have gone 3-for-23 with a double and an RBI over seven innings.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.11 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.11, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing batters have a .311 batting average against him.

Davies is looking to collect his second quality start of the season.

Davies has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this year heading into this matchup.

He has not made an appearance yet in 2023 where he did not surrender at least one earned run.

