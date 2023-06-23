Player prop betting options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Corbin Carroll and others are available in the San Francisco Giants-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Oracle Park on Friday, starting at 10:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Webb Stats

Logan Webb (6-6) will take the mound for the Giants, his 16th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.119 WHIP ranks 21st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Jun. 18 7.0 8 2 2 5 2 at Cardinals Jun. 12 7.0 7 3 3 6 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 5.1 8 4 4 3 2 vs. Orioles Jun. 2 7.0 4 3 3 6 1 at Brewers May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 11 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Webb's player props with BetMGM.

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Wade Stats

Wade has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 47 walks and 28 RBI (61 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .280/.415/.463 on the season.

Wade has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a home run, three walks and eight RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 17 3-for-5 3 1 5 6 0 at Dodgers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 73 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 14 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .282/.335/.459 slash line so far this year.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 17 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Thairo Estrada or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 19 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 29 walks and 40 RBI (79 total hits). He's also swiped 22 bases.

He has a .302/.383/.580 slash line on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Brewers Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 2 at Brewers Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 19 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has collected 78 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.367/.500 so far this year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 20 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Brewers Jun. 19 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 17 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.