In the series opener on Friday, June 23, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (42-33) face off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (46-30). The first pitch will be thrown at 10:15 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +145 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (6-6, 3.39 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (1-3, 7.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Giants and Diamondbacks matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Giants (-175), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Giants are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.71 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Thairo Estrada get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 17 (48.6%) of those contests.

The Giants have a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

In the last 10 games, the Giants have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once, a game they won.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (54.1%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+160) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 4th Win NL West +450 - 3rd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.