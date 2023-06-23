LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will try to beat Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks when the teams meet on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank ninth-best in baseball with 94 total home runs.

San Francisco is 10th in baseball, slugging .417.

The Giants' .252 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

San Francisco scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (369 total, 4.9 per game).

The Giants rank eighth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Giants strike out 9.7 times per game, the second-worst average in baseball.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

San Francisco has the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).

The Giants average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.267).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Logan Webb (6-6) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 98 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Webb is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Webb is seeking his 16th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.5 frames per appearance on the hill.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Dodgers W 7-3 Away Logan Webb Tony Gonsolin 6/19/2023 Padres W 7-4 Home Ryan Walker Michael Wacha 6/20/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Seth Lugo 6/21/2023 Padres W 4-2 Home Ryan Walker Yu Darvish 6/22/2023 Padres L 10-0 Home Alex Wood Blake Snell 6/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Logan Webb Zach Davies 6/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Cobb Merrill Kelly 6/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Anthony DeSclafani Ryne Nelson 6/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away - Kevin Gausman 6/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Alex Wood Chris Bassitt 6/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away Logan Webb José Berríos

