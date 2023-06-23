Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Friday.

The Giants are listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+140). The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -165 +140 8 -115 -105 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Giants and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won 17 of the 35 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (48.6%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, San Francisco has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Giants have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

San Francisco has had an over/under set by bookmakers 75 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 36 of those games (36-35-4).

The Giants have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-18 21-15 17-19 25-14 30-26 12-7

