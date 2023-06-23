Giants vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 23
Friday's game between the San Francisco Giants (42-33) and Arizona Diamondbacks (46-30) going head to head at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 10:15 PM ET on June 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (6-6) to the mound, while Zach Davies (1-3) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been favored just once and won that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
- The Giants have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 17, or 48.6%, of those games.
- San Francisco has entered seven games this season favored by -175 or more and is 4-3 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
- San Francisco is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 369 total runs this season.
- The Giants' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|@ Dodgers
|W 7-3
|Logan Webb vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 19
|Padres
|W 7-4
|Ryan Walker vs Michael Wacha
|June 20
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Seth Lugo
|June 21
|Padres
|W 4-2
|Ryan Walker vs Yu Darvish
|June 22
|Padres
|L 10-0
|Alex Wood vs Blake Snell
|June 23
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Logan Webb vs Zach Davies
|June 24
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Merrill Kelly
|June 25
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Ryne Nelson
|June 27
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs Kevin Gausman
|June 28
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Alex Wood vs Chris Bassitt
|June 29
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Logan Webb vs José Berríos
