Friday's game between the San Francisco Giants (42-33) and Arizona Diamondbacks (46-30) going head to head at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 10:15 PM ET on June 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (6-6) to the mound, while Zach Davies (1-3) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been favored just once and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 17, or 48.6%, of those games.

San Francisco has entered seven games this season favored by -175 or more and is 4-3 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

San Francisco is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 369 total runs this season.

The Giants' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

