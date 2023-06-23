Bryce Johnson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Bryce Johnson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Bryce Johnson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Bryce Johnson At The Plate
- Johnson is batting .163 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- In seven of 17 games this year, Johnson got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Johnson has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.
Bryce Johnson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.129
|AVG
|.250
|.156
|OBP
|.333
|.161
|SLG
|.500
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|3/2
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.41 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.11 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 7.11 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .311 to his opponents.
