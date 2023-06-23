The San Francisco Giants and Bryce Johnson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Bryce Johnson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Bryce Johnson At The Plate

Johnson is batting .163 with a double, a home run and three walks.

In seven of 17 games this year, Johnson got a hit, but only one each time.

He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Johnson has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored at least once five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Bryce Johnson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .129 AVG .250 .156 OBP .333 .161 SLG .500 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 3/2 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings