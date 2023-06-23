Brandon Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .423 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on June 23 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .226.

Crawford has recorded a hit in 24 of 47 games this season (51.1%), including five multi-hit games (10.6%).

Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (8.5%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.0% of his games this season, Crawford has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .200 AVG .250 .288 OBP .321 .314 SLG .408 4 XBH 8 2 HR 2 11 RBI 11 23/9 K/BB 22/8 2 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings