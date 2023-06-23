Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Brandon Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .423 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on June 23 at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .226.
- Crawford has recorded a hit in 24 of 47 games this season (51.1%), including five multi-hit games (10.6%).
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (8.5%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.0% of his games this season, Crawford has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.200
|AVG
|.250
|.288
|OBP
|.321
|.314
|SLG
|.408
|4
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|11
|23/9
|K/BB
|22/8
|2
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.11 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.11, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .311 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.