As of July 2 the San Francisco 49ers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1000.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco covered 11 times in 17 games with a spread last season.

A total of nine 49ers games last season hit the over.

San Francisco was a difficult matchup for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 365.6 yards per game) and total defense (best with 300.6 yards allowed per game) this year.

The 49ers had an 8-1 record at home and were 5-3 away last season.

San Francisco won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 12-3 as the favored team.

49ers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Christian McCaffrey ran for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Also, McCaffrey had 85 catches for 741 yards and five touchdowns.

Brandon Aiyuk had 78 catches for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

George Kittle had 60 receptions for 765 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Deebo Samuel had 56 catches for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

Nick Bosa compiled 50 tackles, 19.0 TFL, 18.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 16 games last year.

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers - +5000 2 September 17 @ Rams - +6600 3 September 21 Giants - +5000 4 October 1 Cardinals - +20000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1400 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3000 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +5000 8 October 29 Bengals - +900 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +2500 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +10000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +3300 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +3300 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1800 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +6600 18 January 7 Rams - +6600

