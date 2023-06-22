Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Thairo Estrada (hitting .227 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .467, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
- In 76.7% of his games this season (46 of 60), Estrada has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has had at least one RBI in 35.0% of his games this season (21 of 60), with two or more RBI four times (6.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (51.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.284
|AVG
|.288
|.331
|OBP
|.346
|.500
|SLG
|.439
|12
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|13
|28/5
|K/BB
|37/9
|7
|SB
|10
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.60), 46th in WHIP (1.293), and fourth in K/9 (11.2).
