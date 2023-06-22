On Thursday, Thairo Estrada (hitting .227 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .467, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

In 76.7% of his games this season (46 of 60), Estrada has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has had at least one RBI in 35.0% of his games this season (21 of 60), with two or more RBI four times (6.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (51.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .284 AVG .288 .331 OBP .346 .500 SLG .439 12 XBH 15 6 HR 3 15 RBI 13 28/5 K/BB 37/9 7 SB 10

Padres Pitching Rankings