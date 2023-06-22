Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Yastrzemski -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on June 22 at 3:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Padres Player Props
|Giants vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .259.
- Yastrzemski enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with two homers.
- In 66.0% of his games this season (35 of 53), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (24.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games this year, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Yastrzemski has had an RBI in 16 games this year (30.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 28 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|.278
|AVG
|.243
|.337
|OBP
|.314
|.467
|SLG
|.495
|10
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|17
|25/8
|K/BB
|32/10
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.83 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Snell (3-6) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 27th, 1.293 WHIP ranks 46th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.