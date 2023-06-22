Mike Yastrzemski -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on June 22 at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .259.
  • Yastrzemski enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with two homers.
  • In 66.0% of his games this season (35 of 53), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (24.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games this year, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Yastrzemski has had an RBI in 16 games this year (30.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 28 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 27
.278 AVG .243
.337 OBP .314
.467 SLG .495
10 XBH 13
3 HR 7
10 RBI 17
25/8 K/BB 32/10
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.83 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres will send Snell (3-6) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 27th, 1.293 WHIP ranks 46th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
