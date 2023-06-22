Mike Yastrzemski -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on June 22 at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .259.

Yastrzemski enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with two homers.

In 66.0% of his games this season (35 of 53), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (24.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games this year, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Yastrzemski has had an RBI in 16 games this year (30.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 28 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 27 .278 AVG .243 .337 OBP .314 .467 SLG .495 10 XBH 13 3 HR 7 10 RBI 17 25/8 K/BB 32/10 0 SB 0

