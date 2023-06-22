The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis (.393 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 64 hits, which ranks first among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .286 with 22 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Davis has picked up a hit in 42 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

In 14.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this season (31.3%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 25 of 67 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .264 AVG .307 .371 OBP .362 .391 SLG .561 8 XBH 14 3 HR 7 13 RBI 28 32/18 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings