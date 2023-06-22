J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis (.393 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 64 hits, which ranks first among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .286 with 22 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 42 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In 14.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this season (31.3%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 67 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.264
|AVG
|.307
|.371
|OBP
|.362
|.391
|SLG
|.561
|8
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|28
|32/18
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.83 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.60), 46th in WHIP (1.293), and fourth in K/9 (11.2).
