The San Francisco Giants (42-32) take a 10-game winning streak into a matchup versus the San Diego Padres (35-39), at 3:45 PM ET on Thursday.

The Padres will call on Blake Snell (3-6) against the Giants and Alex Wood (2-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (3-6, 3.60 ERA) vs Wood - SF (2-1, 4.11 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Wood

Wood makes the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 34 strikeouts over 35 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.

Wood has yet to register a quality start so far this season.

Wood enters the matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

Snell (3-6) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed two hits in six scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 3.60, a 2.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.293.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made 14 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 27th, 1.293 WHIP ranks 46th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks fourth among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.