The San Diego Padres visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Thursday at 3:45 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Juan Soto and others in this contest.

Giants vs. Padres Game Info

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 14 walks and 28 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .286/.339/.467 so far this year.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 17 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Snell Stats

The Padres will hand the ball to Blake Snell (3-6) for his 15th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.60), 46th in WHIP (1.293), and fourth in K/9 (11.2).

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays Jun. 17 6.0 2 0 0 12 3 at Rockies Jun. 11 7.0 3 1 1 12 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 5 6.0 2 0 0 8 3 at Marlins May. 31 6.0 3 0 0 7 3 at Nationals May. 25 5.0 4 1 1 6 4

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Soto Stats

Soto has 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 66 walks and 37 RBI (67 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a .264/.415/.488 slash line so far this year.

Soto hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jun. 20 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Giants Jun. 19 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Rays Jun. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 17 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

