LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (42-32), who are trying for a series sweep, will host Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (35-39) at Oracle Park on Thursday, June 22. The game will begin at 3:45 PM ET.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Giants have +115 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell - SD (3-6, 3.60 ERA) vs Alex Wood - SF (2-1, 4.11 ERA)

Giants vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Giants and Padres game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Giants (+115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $21.50 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Thairo Estrada hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Read More About This Game

Giants vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 50 times and won 26, or 52%, of those games.

The Padres have gone 22-16 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (57.9% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have won in 21, or 61.8%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Giants have been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, San Francisco has a perfect record of 7-0.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+195) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Austin Slater - 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+280) David Villar 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+300)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 4th Win NL West +450 - 3rd

