Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres will hit the field against the San Francisco Giants and starting pitcher Alex Wood on Thursday at Oracle Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 94 home runs.

San Francisco is 10th in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants' .254 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

San Francisco has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 369.

The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .330.

The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.6 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

San Francisco has the eighth-best ERA (3.88) in the majors this season.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.258 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Wood (2-1) will take the mound for the Giants, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

None of Wood's eight starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Wood has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 3.9 innings per appearance.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Dodgers W 15-0 Away Alex Wood Bobby Miller 6/18/2023 Dodgers W 7-3 Away Logan Webb Tony Gonsolin 6/19/2023 Padres W 7-4 Home Ryan Walker Michael Wacha 6/20/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Seth Lugo 6/21/2023 Padres W 4-2 Home Ryan Walker Yu Darvish 6/22/2023 Padres - Home Alex Wood Blake Snell 6/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Logan Webb Zach Davies 6/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Cobb Merrill Kelly 6/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Anthony DeSclafani Ryne Nelson 6/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away - Kevin Gausman 6/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Alex Wood Chris Bassitt

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.