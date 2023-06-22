Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres square off against the San Francisco Giants and starter Alex Wood on Thursday at 3:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Giants have -105 odds to win. A 7.5-run over/under is set in this game.

Giants vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -115 -105 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the underdog seven times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Giants and their foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (61.8%) in those contests.

San Francisco is 15-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving San Francisco have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 35 of 74 chances this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-17 21-15 17-18 25-14 30-26 12-6

